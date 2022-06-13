Monday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory Issued for South Louisiana

Heat Advisory Day 2! Be sure to practice good sun and heat safety.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued for south Louisiana through 7 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will max out around 95° but the heat index will be 108°-110° for several hours this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible, but you have a better chance of catching a sunburn. There is also and Air Quality Alert today. The air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Just another reason to limit time outside. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with high humidity.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders as the intense heat makes a comeback—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: The heat is not going anywhere. Temperatures will trend in the mid-90s through the rest of the week. Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Significant shower activity will hold off until Thursday. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will bring isolated showers and storms, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Temperatures will continue to trend in the 90s in the afternoon and in the 70s overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

We are monitoring an area in the Caribbean that could develop over the next 5 days. It is not expected to impact the local forecast. Continue to check back for updates.

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: An area of low pressure is expected to develop by the middle part of this week over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter while it drifts generally northwestward off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...30 percent.