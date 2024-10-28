Monday AM Forecast: Dense fog early Monday, Rain chances return midweek

After tying the record for latest 90 degree day in a calendar year Sunday afternoon in Baton Rouge, the near record heat will continue over the next several days. Increasing moisture will also allow for fog development during morning commutes.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for all of southern Louisiana until 9a.m. Monday morning. Expect to be moving slower than the speed limit on your morning drive as visibilities may be less than a quarter of a mile at times.

Today & Tonight: Monday morning's commute will be accompanied by areas of limited visibility as clear skies, calm winds, and rising dew points allow for fog development around the region. Once any fog that develops burns off by mid-morning, skies will turn mainly sunny. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the low 60s and quickly warm into the upper-80s by the afternoon. Baton Rouge's forecast high of 89° today is expected to meet and possibly even warm enough to beat the previous daily record of 89° (1963). Overnight, temperatures will again fall into the 60s but slightly elevated wind speeds may help limit fog development early Tuesday.

Up Next: After lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the past several weeks, some changes are on the way. Moisture values will gradually climb all week long before maxing out late in the week. The first change will be increasing humidity values. This will first start to be noticed on Tuesday, and it will last throughout the rest of the week. The next change will be warmer lows in the mid to upper 60's. Lows in the 70's cannot be ruled out Wednesday night. The last change will be the return of rain chances. Wednesday will feature spotty showers, with increasing coverage likely for Halloween. Slight chances of rain will be possible through next weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to drift northward or northeastward over the southwestern and south-central Caribbean Sea.

– Emma Kate C.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.