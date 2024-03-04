Monday AM Forecast: Foggy and warm this morning, Storms around later today

Patchy fog around for Monday morning's commute will be traded for showers and storms by the evening commute. Heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds are possible with storms today and tomorrow.

Today & Tonight: Monday starts off warm and foggy. Early morning commuters may run into areas of patchy, dense fog before the sun rises. We will remain dry early today but by lunchtime, spotty showers and storms will begin to pop up around southern Louisiana. Throughout the afternoon and evening hours, coverage and intensity of these storms will increase. Some storms could become strong to severe with heavy downpours, hail, and gusty winds of the highest concern. A few spots could see nuisance flooding or standing water concerns as well. Heads up drivers! Keep a close eye on the radar for your evening commute home as those roadways could be slick and storms are likely around the Capital Area.

Tonight, the latest data shows a bit of a lull in storm activity, but rain chances remain and spotty storms could be around for the Tuesday morning commute as well. Over the next 24 hours, temperatures remain warm, between the upper-60s and lower-80s. So while you won't need a jacket as you head out the door, don't forget your raincoat today and tomorrow!

Up Next: Anywhere from 1-4" of rain is possible to accumulate by midweek as activity of storms and showers will dwindle through the day on Tuesday. By Wednesday a quick rush of drier air will make for a very pleasant day with partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s. By Thursday, moisture and clouds build back in ahead of another system to close out the week. While exact timing is not certain, as of now, a cold front looks to move through on Friday, bringing another promising chance for storms during the day.

- Emma Kate Cowan

