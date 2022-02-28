Monday AM Forecast: Clear skies and a warm up coming for Mardi Gras

Cool but clear conditions in store for Lundi Gras.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: This week is starting out chilly. Temperatures today will warm up into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, but chilly coming in out of the north. Then, tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will be cold, but the afternoon will be much more comfortable with temperatures near 70° for Mardi Gras. If you are headed to New Orleans, temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer, closer to 75° in the afternoon. On Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near 40 degrees before warming into the low 70s. The second half of the week will be much warmer. Thursday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s. Then, overnight lows will be near 50 degrees heading into Friday and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers return to the forecast over the weekend with temperatures in the 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!