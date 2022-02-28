47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Monday AM Forecast: Clear skies and a warm up coming for Mardi Gras

3 hours 35 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, February 28 2022 Feb 28, 2022 February 28, 2022 5:20 AM February 28, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Cool but clear conditions in store for Lundi Gras.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: This week is starting out chilly. Temperatures today will warm up into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, but chilly coming in out of the north. Then, tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Tuesday morning will be cold, but the afternoon will be much more comfortable with temperatures near 70° for Mardi Gras. If you are headed to New Orleans, temperatures will trend a few degrees warmer, closer to 75° in the afternoon. On Wednesday morning, temperatures will be near 40 degrees before warming into the low 70s. The second half of the week will be much warmer. Thursday morning will start with temperatures in the upper 40s and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s.  Then, overnight lows will be near 50 degrees heading into Friday and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Isolated showers return to the forecast over the weekend with temperatures in the 80s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

Trending News

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days