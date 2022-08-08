Monday AM Forecast: Afternoon showers are not going anywhere

Send your little ones back to school with an umbrella just in case.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: As many kids go back to school today, send them with an umbrella in case that catch a shower on their way home. The morning hours will trend dry today and the rest of the week. The afternoon hours will see temperatures climbing into the low 90s and numerous showers developing. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: The rainy afternoons are not going anywhere. The majority of the WBRZ viewing area is expected to get measurable rainfall each afternoon this week. Monday and Tuesday will be very similar with dry skies in the morning and showers in the afternoon. The threat for flooding will increase on Wednesday with showers and storms becoming more numerous. The afternoon shower trend continues into the weekend as well. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is a new area to watch off the coast of Africa.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system while it moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form around the middle to latter part of this week.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...40 percent.