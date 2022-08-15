Monday AM Forecast: A little more dry time before showers make a comeback

Dry skies continue for your Monday, but they won’t last long.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! The forecast is still trending dry through today. Temperatures will reach the low 90s with the heat index near 100°. A stray shower is possible, but you have a better chance of catching a sun burn this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Afternoon showers will become more numerous as the week goes on. Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a few more showers and storms in the afternoon. About 30% of the area is expected to see rain. It will not be a total washout. There will be a spike in rain on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will still trend near 90°, but showers will cover the majority of the viewing area. This spike could continue into the weekend too. Stay connected to the Storm Station for the latest. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There is a disturbance in the Atlantic, but it is not a concern for the local area.

Central Atlantic Ocean:

A broad trough of low pressure continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central Atlantic several hundred miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Development, if any, of this system should be slow to occur due to generally unfavorable environmental conditions while the disturbance moves slowly north-northwestward or northward during the next few days.



* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent.