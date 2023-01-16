Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: A few showers possible ahead of the next front
Your Monday is looking mostly cloudy and humid.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A few sprinkles will be around throughout the day today, but it will not rain all day. Humidity will be climbing, and temperatures will reach the mid-70. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.
Up Next: Tuesday also looks warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible through the day on Tuesday too. The next front will reach the area on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, it will be muggy and warm with widespread showers moving in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Showers will make their way from northwest to southeast from about 10pm on Wednesday until 5 am on Thursday morning. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight. The rest of Thursday is looking dry and cool. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 40s. Isolated, spotty showers will be possible heading into the weekend, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Although there is a chance for showers every day, rainfall totals will be minimal. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Trending News
Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
How to view a piece of history now hidden in the Mississippi...
-
Crawfish season off to a good start; businesses say cold weather not...
-
Seimone Augustus statue unveiled on LSU campus
-
Officers looking for man who stole more than $1K in cigarettes from...
-
WATCH: Coach Kim Mulkey helps LSU vet school release rehabilitated bald eagle