Monday AM Forecast: A few showers possible ahead of the next front

Your Monday is looking mostly cloudy and humid.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A few sprinkles will be around throughout the day today, but it will not rain all day. Humidity will be climbing, and temperatures will reach the mid-70. Tonight, temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Up Next: Tuesday also looks warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s. A few light showers will be possible through the day on Tuesday too. The next front will reach the area on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the front, it will be muggy and warm with widespread showers moving in late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Showers will make their way from northwest to southeast from about 10pm on Wednesday until 5 am on Thursday morning. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight. The rest of Thursday is looking dry and cool. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 60s and overnight lows will drop into the 40s. Isolated, spotty showers will be possible heading into the weekend, but we are not tracking any total washouts. Although there is a chance for showers every day, rainfall totals will be minimal. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!