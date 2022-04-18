Monday AM Forecast: A break from storms and humidity

We are getting a break from the springtime storms this week.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: After a stormy night, the rest of your Monday is clearing up. Skies will clear throughout the day with lots of sunshine out by the afternoon hours. Temperatures today will top out in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, some cooler air will really settle in, expect 50s as you wake up tomorrow morning.

Up Next: A chilly start (only a few of these left before summertime temperatures take over) expected on Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 50s, areas north of Baton Rouge may dip into the 40s for a little while just before sunrise around 6:30 a.m. Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will be on the cooler side, in the mid-70s. Starting Tuesday night, the humidity and warmth will start to fill back in. Wednesday afternoon will bring temperatures in the 80s and upper 80s is expected by the end of the weekend. There is no significant rain coverage expected over the next 7 days. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!