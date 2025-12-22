Monday AM forecast: Foggy mornings, warm afternoons

Warm, humid air remains in place this Monday with morning fog slowing the commute in spots. Peeks of sun and above-average warmth take over later today as a quiet and mild pattern settles in for the week ahead.

Today and tonight: Dense fog is likely early this morning, with visibility reduced at times during the morning commute. Fog will gradually lift by mid-morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm conditions. Afternoon highs climb into the mid to upper 70s, well above normal for late December. Only a handful of showers will be leftover as the front moves north and washes out.

Tonight stays mild and humid, with lows only falling to around 60. Another round of patchy fog may redevelop overnight as winds remain light and moisture stays high.





Up Next: High pressure strengthens over the region through midweek, locking in a dry and warm pattern. Daytime highs will remain in the upper 70s, with a few spots flirting with 80 degrees as we approach Christmas. Nights will stay mild, generally in the upper 50s to near 60.

Rain chances remain very low through at least Christmas Day, and humidity levels will stay elevated with persistent onshore flow. This pattern favors repeated episodes of late-night and early-morning fog over the next several days.

What to look out for: Morning fog will continue to be the main impact, particularly for commuters and anyone traveling near water or across bridges. Visibility may drop quickly at times, so allow extra travel time and use low-beam headlights.

With the unusually warm and humid setup sticking around, fog could become a daily issue during the early morning hours through much of the week. While the weather stays quiet, it won’t feel very festive. This is shaping up to be a shorts-and-T-shirt Christmas for many across the Capital Region.

– Dave

