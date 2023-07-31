81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Monday afternoon storm knocks out power for 23K East Baton Rouge Parish residents

Monday, July 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Monday afternoon's thunderstorm left 23,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish in the dark. 

As of 5:28 p.m., Entergy's outage map said 23,345 customers were out of power. Nearly 15,000 of those outages were concentrated between the Broadmoor, Sherwood Forest and Inniswold neighborhoods. 

Estimated restoration for the area is around 7 p.m., but crews cannot begin work until rain passes through the area. 

