Moment of controversy unfolds during Ryder Cup's morning session

A Ryder Cup rules offical inspects the lie of a ball for American golfers Berger and Koepka on the 15th hole. (September 25, 2021)

Fans of the Ryder Cup watched tempers flare during a brief moment of controversy Saturday morning.

According to ESPN, on the 15th hole at Whistling Straits, U.S. athletes Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger were matched against the Spanish pair Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia and Berger's drive appeared to nestle in a small thicket of grass next to a drain.

Koepka was next in line for the shot and he summoned an official to try and get a free drop on the grounds that he wouldn't be able to complete his swing.

He was heard saying: "If you say no, I'll call for a second opinion."

The official responded: "I've seen you hit plenty like that."

Koepka requested a second opinion, but the other official supported the original decision, agreeing that Koepka wasn't allowed a free drop.

Earlier this month, Koepka hurt his left wrist when his club collided with a tree root during the third round of the Tour Championship at East Lake.

The injury forced him to withdraw from the tournament and spent the past few weeks rehabbing his wrist to get ready for the Ryder Cup.

Both Koepka and Berger were visibly upset as Koepka proceeded to prepare for the shot.

When reporters asked Koepka about the ruling after his round, he simply said, "Yeah, we didn't get it."

The American golfers lost the match to Rahm and Garcia, 3 and 1, marking the U.S.'s only defeat of the morning.