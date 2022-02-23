Mom yanks carjacker out of SUV, pins him down until police arrive

Photo: WABC

NEW YORK - A single mother in New York didn't let a would-be carjacker ruin her busy day when he tried to drive off with her SUV Tuesday morning.

After 49-year-old Tihisha Jones of the Bronx auto-started her 2005 Honda Pilot to warm it before she took her son to school around 7:30 a.m., she noticed a man sitting in the front seat, WABC reported.

Jones said she saw 19-year-old Bernado Santiago trying to start the SUV, as she walked toward it with her son.

When she opened the passenger door to confront him, Santiago allegedly closed it on her. Jones then went around to the driver's side and pulled him out, according to the station.

Video taken from an upstairs apartment showed Jones standing over Santiago and clinging to his shirt as she awaited police.

When Santiago attempted to slip through his shirt, Jones tackled him to the ground. Several NYPD officers arrived shortly after.

A neighbor who recorded the encounter could be heard laughing and saying, "Welcome to the f------ Bronx."

Jones said she had to act to protect the vehicle she worked so hard to buy.

"I had to take matters into my own hands because I work, I saved to get that car myself," she said.

Jones said it was the first time her vehicle has been targeted by thieves.

Santiago told police he got into the car because he thought it was his Uber. He was charged with attempted grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal stolen possession of stolen property.