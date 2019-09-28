Mom vows to fight Gonzales school bullying after daughter is beaten at school, bully arrested

GONZALES – A 14-year-old was arrested after beating up a classmate at Gonzales Middle School Friday but the victim’s mother is frustrated over ongoing bullying at the school.

City police arrested the other teenager and charged her with disturbing the peace and simple battery. The school district said an investigation is underway and the “appropriate” disciplinary actions will be taken, according to The Advocate.

But, the mother of the student attacked wrote the fight was part of hostile encounters with other students at the school in the early days of the academic year – a new school year and new school entirely for the beaten student.

“Since moving to the new school,” Stephanie Hutchinson wrote on Facebook, her daughter has been “bullied from day one.”

“She has been called names like nappy headed white girl,” she said and referenced an illness her daughter has, adding that five girls threatened to jump her daughter during a class break recently.

The school has changed the student’s schedule, but Hutchinson said more should be done to address the reported bullying.

Hutchinson posted to Facebook: “It is not right that my daughter will be home in pain while [the student charged and likely suspended will be at home] enjoying her time out of school!! So many parents now have had to say goodbye to their child from death of a fight, bullying and even suicide I'll not be the next!!!!!”

