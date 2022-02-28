Mom ticketed after unattended toddler crashes vehicle into Dollar General

PLAQUEMINE - A 3-year-old left alone in a running car reportedly rolled the vehicle into a building late Monday morning, according to police.

The Plaquemine Police Department said the vehicle struck the Dollar General on Belleview Drive after the child managed to hold down the brake and put the car in drive. Photos posted on social media showed cracks in the building's facade after the crash.

We’re told a three year old got in the drivers seat while their mom was inside and drove the car into the building. pic.twitter.com/Ir2Fr8sWr5 — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) February 28, 2022

Police said the toddler's mother initially claimed her child was with her the whole time and that the car malfunctioned, but surveillance video showed her entering the store alone and then retrieving the 3-year-old from the vehicle after it struck the building.

The woman was issued a misdemeanor summons for improper supervision of a minor.