Mom says her family is traumatized after raid by Probation and Parole officers

BATON ROUGE - Ireisha Mouton is still waiting on an answer from Law Enforcement after her home was raided with no explanation on July 29th.

"I walked in the hallway. I see my son, he likes whoa, my 18-year-old opened the door, and he was like whoa, and you can hear come out, put your hands up, come out, put your hands up," Mouton said.

Neighbors caught the raid on camera, showing Mouton's family walking out with their hands up.

"Dots aiming through my room window, like my curtains were open, and you could see them out there saying, 'Put your hands up," she said.

Days later, it still has not been made clear why they were there.

"They didn't even ask us what our names were; they just came in. We asked about 5-10 times, 'Why are y'all here? Why are y'all here?' and one officer said they were looking for Josh. Josh is in here. They’re coming to get him,' she said.

Mouton said there is no Josh who lives at her residence.

"Josh does not live here. We don't know who Josh is. It’s just me and my family," she said.

Mouton said once officers found that out, they left. The incident has since traumatized Mouton's family.

" A loud knock at the door is terrifying. If my mom calls me, I tell her, 'Knock at the door? Can you call before?' When y'all came, I wish you had called me before knocking, because it’s really frightening—lights flashing in my face. I had to change my phone’s lights; flashing lights are very shocking. I jump now even in my sleep, so it's really scary," she said.

She says she still wants answers on what happened.

"I want an apology. I want to know why you didn’t ask for our names. I want to know why you didn't tell us who you were when we asked. I want to know why guns were drawn in front of my little kids."

The Warrant for the raid, which still hasn't been made public, is said to be from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections' Division of Probation and Parole. Baton Rouge police say they were called to assist.

WBRZ requested a copy of the warrant and an explanation from Probation and Parole of what happened. We are waiting to hear back.