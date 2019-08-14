78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mom posts pictures from Disney World after kids first day back to school

2 hours 3 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 August 14, 2019 8:48 PM August 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ORLANDO, FL - Over the past week, we've all seen the same photos on our Facebook timelines: children waiting for the school bus with combed hair, new kicks, and their shirts neatly tucked into their uniform. But one mom in Florida is celebrating the new school year with different pictures.

Lisa DiNoto Glassner, a mom of two boys, lives a mile from Disney World. After bringing them to school on their first day back, she celebrated in the most epic way—a trip to Magic Kingdom completely alone.

"I could have gone home and done the laundry, but I was like, you know what? I'm taking a moment and I'm going to take a walk in Magic Kingdom," the mother told a local news station.

With a law degree from Harvard University, the cheeky mom says her husband and kids got a kick out of her spur-of-the-moment DAYcation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days