Mom posts pictures from Disney World after kids first day back to school

ORLANDO, FL - Over the past week, we've all seen the same photos on our Facebook timelines: children waiting for the school bus with combed hair, new kicks, and their shirts neatly tucked into their uniform. But one mom in Florida is celebrating the new school year with different pictures.

Lisa DiNoto Glassner, a mom of two boys, lives a mile from Disney World. After bringing them to school on their first day back, she celebrated in the most epic way—a trip to Magic Kingdom completely alone.

"I could have gone home and done the laundry, but I was like, you know what? I'm taking a moment and I'm going to take a walk in Magic Kingdom," the mother told a local news station.

With a law degree from Harvard University, the cheeky mom says her husband and kids got a kick out of her spur-of-the-moment DAYcation.