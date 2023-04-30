Mom may have fled with 1-year-old to Baton Rouge after violating custody agreement, deputies say

HAMMOND - Deputies believe a missing toddler may be in the Baton Rouge area with his 18-year-old mother after she allegedly violated a protective order and went on the run.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said the boy's father reported the situation after Anya Owens never returned her son, 1-year-old Bradley Livers Jr., following her supervised visitation. Owens reportedly picked her son up from the father's home in Hammond on Monday and has not returned the boy for several days.

Deputies believe the woman may have gone to the Baton Rouge area.

Owens faces charges for violating a protective order and interfering with the child's custody.

Below are descriptions from the sheriff's office.

Bradley weighs approximately 30 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair with a low fade with curls on top. He is said to be medium brown complexion and around 32 inches tall.

Anya is a Black female, weighing approximately 150 pounds, 5'7” tall and has brown eyes, black hair, and a light complexion.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact authorities at 985-345-6150.