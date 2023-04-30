Latest Weather Blog
Mom may have fled with 1-year-old to Baton Rouge after violating custody agreement, deputies say
HAMMOND - Deputies believe a missing toddler may be in the Baton Rouge area with his 18-year-old mother after she allegedly violated a protective order and went on the run.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said the boy's father reported the situation after Anya Owens never returned her son, 1-year-old Bradley Livers Jr., following her supervised visitation. Owens reportedly picked her son up from the father's home in Hammond on Monday and has not returned the boy for several days.
Deputies believe the woman may have gone to the Baton Rouge area.
Owens faces charges for violating a protective order and interfering with the child's custody.
Below are descriptions from the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact authorities at 985-345-6150.
