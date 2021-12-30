81°
Mom: Daughter mistaken for intruder by father, fatally shot

Thursday, December 30 2021
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family's Columbus home after he mistook her for an intruder, according to what the girl's mother told police.

The mother called 911 after the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated, authorities said.

In a recording of the 911 call, the father asks his daughter what she was doing, and both parents beg for the girl, Janae Hairston, to wake up.

The daughter was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

