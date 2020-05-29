Latest Weather Blog
Mom berated by customer for breastfeeding baby in Target
TORRINGTON, Conn. - A Connecticut woman who was berated by a man who called her "disgusting" for breastfeeding her baby in public at a Target store is thanking customers and employees who defended her.
Jessie Maher captured part of the confrontation Monday in the cafe of a store in Torrington on video and posted it to Facebook. The video was viewed nearly 3 million times and shared nearly 43,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.
Maher says the man swore at her and insulted her. Maher says on video that she's shaking.
One woman comes to her defense, saying: "You shouldn't be ashamed of feeding your baby." Two male Target employees then confront the man and escort him away from the cafe.
Connecticut state law and Target policy protect nursing in public.
