90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mom arrested weeks after two girls found dead in Florida canal

2 hours 57 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 14 2021 Jul 14, 2021 July 14, 2021 10:24 AM July 14, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAUDERHILL, Fla. -- A 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested, weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan, 36, was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder, news outlets reported.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls' bodies were found, police said last month.

Destiny's body was spotted first on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister's body nearby.

Authorities said last month that the family lived near the canal, and that there were no records of child welfare workers responding to the home.

Trending News

It was not immediately known whether Hogan has retained a lawyer who can speak on her behalf.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days