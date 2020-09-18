Mom arrested, cousin wanted after teen shoots himself in knee

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for Dane Williams, a 30-year-old convicted felon who was caring for his 16-year-old cousin in the Slidell area when the boy accidentally shot himself in the knee on Thursday.

Deputies arrested the teen's mother, Kimberly Taylor, shortly after the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says Taylor had been allowing her son to live with Williams at a residence in the Rocket Ranch Trailer Park near Slidell. This was where the teen accidentally shot himself on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say Taylor, who was living in a separate trailer next door, was alerted after her son was injured and she called 911 before driving him to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

She was charged with improper supervision of a minor and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail, after detectives learned she was knowing allowing her minor child to live with a dangerous felon.



Williams has yet to be arrested. Deputies say he is currently on probation and has multiple prior convictions in Louisiana and in other states for a variety of charges, including, accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder, felony theft and driving under the influence.



Warrants have been issued for his arrest on one count each of felon in possession of a Firearm and obstruction of justice.

Williams is believed to be driving a gold Ford F-150 with a Florida license plate and anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.