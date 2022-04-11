Mom arrested after flipping SUV with 11 children inside previously charged with cruelty to juveniles in 2015

CENTRAL - A mother is facing charges after she lost control of her SUV and flipped the vehicle with her 11 kids inside late Sunday night.

The Central Fire Department said it responded shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday to the scene on Sullivan Road near Huntley Avenue.

All 12 inside the vehicle, including the mother, were hurt after the vehicle overturned.

The department said first responders landed a helicopter in a parking lot along Wax Road to airlift one of the children, who was ejected from the vehicle, to a hospital. All of the children, who ranged from ages 4 to 16, are expected to be okay.

After the wreck, police learned the mother, 34-year-old Leticia Brothers, was driving with a suspended license and no insurance. Investigators also believe none of the children were wearing seatbelts.

Brothers was arrested on several charges including 11 counts of cruelty to juveniles and careless operation.

This is not the first time Brothers has been arrested for cruelty to juveniles.

In 2015, Brothers was arrested under charges of cruelty to juveniles, domestic abuse, criminal neglect of family and encouragement of child delinquency. Arrest reports say all nine of Brothers' children at the time slept in the same room and that the house had no beds.

Brothers told BRPD at the time she was "in the process of trying to get started collecting Child Support."

She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in 2016 and released later that same year.