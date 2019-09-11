Mom arrested after child brings THC edibles to La. school, shares them with classmates

COVINGTON - Deputies arrested a mom in St. Tammany Parish after her 11-year-old daughter brought food laced with THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana, to school Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, 30-year-old Alexandra Price was taken into custody on a slew of charges.

Investigators say Price's daughter brought the laced gummies to school and passed them out to other students. A resource officer discovered the gummies after one of the students became ill.

At Price's home, detectives found a variety of THC edibles, products and related paraphernalia. Price admitted to making the edibles herself.

She was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the charges of possession of schedule I CDS; manufacturing of schedule I CDS; cruelty to juveniles; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile, who allegedly knew what the gummies contained, was arrested for drug distribution and later released into the custody of a family member.