Mom accused of abducting kids from Louisiana arrested in Florida

Photo: WKRG

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of kidnapping her biological sons from their father's driveway in Tangipahoa Parish and then driving them across multiple state lines was arrested over the weekend.

WKRG reports Shawntel Heck, 38, was taken into custody late Friday night after she turned herself in. Heck allegedly took the boys, ages 4 and 8, while they were sitting in a running car in the driveway of their father's home in Ponchatoula on March 2.

The boys were found safe the next day, but Heck ran into a wooded area and eluded authorities for several days.

When heck turned herself in, she reportedly told them she was tired of running.

She's currently booked in Santa Rosa County on charges out of Louisiana for taking the children and the vehicle.