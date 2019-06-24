Latest Weather Blog
Mom, 2 young children found dead in New York City home
NEW YORK CITY - A mother and her two young children were found dead inside their New York City home just hours after the children's father was picked up by authorities while wandering along a highway Sunday morning.
Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call detailing an assault in progress at a Staten Island home about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, the home was filled with smoke, and the bodies of the 37-year-old Alla Ausheva and her children, 3-year-old Elia Walker and 2-year-old Ivan Walker, were discovered inside after firefighters extinguished the small fire.
The mother's body was lying on a bed face down, WABC reported. The 911 call was placed by one of her coworkers.
Authorities had picked up 36-year-old Shane Walker, believed to be the children's father, after 7:30 a.m. while he was walking along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, police said.
He underwent a psychological evaluation at the hospital, according to WABC. On Sunday, he was charged with murder, manslaughter, arson and criminal possession of a weapon, according to authorities.
Ausheva was an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force. Walker was also a member of the military, neighbor Rod Hamed told WABC.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Police had been called to the home once before for a domestic dispute.
