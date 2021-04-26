Moderna vaccine to be administered at free Plaquemine community vaccine event

81°
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE - A Tuesday, April 27 community vaccine event in Plaquemine will facilitate the administration of free doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to locals.

The Plaquemine Fire Department is teaming up with the Plaquemine Lions Club, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, and the State Fire Marshal's Office to offer the free vaccines at the Plaquemine Lions Club (60255 Bayou Jacob Rd, Plaquemine, LA 70764) from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday.

The team will return 28 days later to administer second doses.

Click here to view additional locations in Louisiana where COVID-19 vaccines are administered.

