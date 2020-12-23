Moderna vaccine arrives in Baton Rouge Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Six boxes full of Moderna vaccine doses were delivered to a dialysis center in Baton Rouge Wednesday.

The van carrying the COVID-19 vaccine dropped off the supply at Fresenius Kidney Care in the afternoon. The state allocated 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine for employees and patients in Louisiana.

Terry Bellon, Director of Operations for Fresenius Kidney Care in Baton Rouge says the doses will be distributed to different dialysis centers around the state.

"We have a team of people ready to pack up the vaccines that we'll be receiving here in Baton Rouge and distributing it to the other facilities," said Bellon.

The supply will help serve the 2,500 dialysis employees and 8,600 patients in Louisiana. After the vaccine was dropped off Wednesday afternoon it was unboxed and placed in refrigeration at 38 degrees. Some of it will be stored and some of it was put to use right away. Clinic manager Laverne Scott was one of the first frontline workers to receive the Moderna vaccine and says it's a big day for her.

"As a frontline worker here at Fresenius Kidney Care I am just ecstatic about receiving the vaccine today and I'm also proud of Fresenius leading the way and making it possible for all of our patients and staff to get the vaccine," said Scott.

Throughout the pandemic, Fresenius Kidney Care has continued to treat patients to ensure they have access to the life-saving dialysis treatment they need. The clinic has experience rolling out vaccines and medications to its patients and employees.

Scott says she's not only getting vaccinated for herself but for her family, coworkers, patients, and to also educate others.

"These ongoing months just seeing so much sickness, I believe this is a vital tool to the end of this pandemic," she said.

The second dose of the Moderna vaccine will be administered 28 days after the first.