Moderna launching vaccine trials on children as young as 6 months

1 hour 22 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, March 16 2021 Mar 16, 2021 March 16, 2021 3:22 PM March 16, 2021 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: CDC

Moderna, maker of one of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the U.S., plans to become the first in the country to test its shot on infants.

The company said its new trials will enroll nearly 7,000 children ages 6 months to 12 years in the U.S. and Canada.

"There will be two parts to the study," Dr. Jacqueline Miller, a pediatrician and Moderna's therapeutic area head for infectious diseases, told 'Good Morning America.' "The first part is where we will find the appropriate dose of the vaccine."

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got emergency use authorization from the FDA in December, making them the first COVID vaccine to roll out in the U.S.. Both companies have already enrolled children 12 and older in clinical trials.

