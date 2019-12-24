Moderating temps, strong storm possibility after Christmas

A broad but weak area of high pressure will slide into the Eastern U.S. through the early part of the week. This will allow for some clearing in skies with drier conditions through Christmas Eve.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: The nicest afternoon in quite some time is ahead. Actually, it will likely be the nicest afternoon of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs taking a run at 70 degrees. Winds will be light and easterly. Overnight will remain mostly clear for Santa’s visit to southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi with lows in the upper 40s.

Up Next: Gradually warming temperatures are expected as highs will break into the 70s for Christmas, and stay in the low-to-mid 70s into the next weekend. Clouds are expected to build up on Christmas Day and continue thickening through the end of the week. A frontal system entering the region on Saturday will mark the next good chance for rain and possibly strong thunderstorms. There is plenty of time to hammer out timing and strength details on that system—but do check-in after Christmas.

THE EXPLANATION:

Steadily moderating temperatures are anticipated Tuesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the low 50s. Some fog could form Wednesday and Thursday morning. By Friday, winds will shift southerly, which will enhance moisture and lift in the atmosphere. As a result, expect returning cloud cover and even isolated showers as we look west to the next storm system.

Forecast models are showing an upper level low pressure system and associated front moving through the local area over the weekend. Similar setups historically have produced severe weather. Given the unseasonably mild and muggy air mass ahead of the front and some much cooler air trailing, instability along the front should be bountiful. It is too far out to evaluate specific parameters, but this system in one to monitor after the holiday. Following it, some cooler temperatures are expected to round out 2019.

--Josh

