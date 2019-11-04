Moderating temperatures, dry conditions continue

Expect quiet weather to begin your new week. Temperatures will gradually moderate 2-3 degrees each day through Wednesday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies are ahead for your Monday. Thermometers will warm into the 50s by mid-morning and reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. There may be some passing high clouds from time to time, but of no consequence. Remember that it will get dark before 6pm now that we have returned to standard time. Overnight will be partly cloudy with lows near 50.

Up Next: High pressure and easterly wind flow will remain in control of area weather, keeping conditions dry and cool through Tuesday. Nice weather should continue on Wednesday as well, even though the mechanism to maintain easterly winds will change from a ridge to a weak trough crossing the Gulf of Mexico. The next storm system to affect the area will come on Thursday and Friday. Southerly winds in advance will push moisture onshore. Instability should stay rather limited, with only a slight chance of an isolated storm north of I-10. However, a cold front will cause wet weather for a 36-hour stretch Thursday through Friday morning. Behind the front, cool and dry conditions will be back for the weekend.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days. November is the last official month of hurricane season.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level ridge will maintain easterly winds and dry air through Tuesday. An upper level trough will cross the northern Gulf on Wednesday and this feature will also keep an easterly component to the wind field. As a result, tranquil weather will continue through the middle of the week. A frontal system will move into the region on Thursday. Fortunately, instability will be rather limited for this cold front and only a few thunderstorms will be in the mix with the associated rainfall Thursday morning to Friday morning. Another dry and cool weekend is expected.

--Josh

