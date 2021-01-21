Moderate drought conditions over parts of south Louisiana

The state drought monitor has been updated and now shows moderately dry conditions over parts of Assumption, Iberia, Lafourche, St.Mary and Terrebonne parishes.



When moderately dry conditions are present, the risk for grass fires increases. Farmers may also be impacted, unable to plant as many crops.





The 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is calling for average or slightly below average precipitation across south Louisiana.



At metro airport in Baton Rouge, 2.05" of rain has been collected so far this month. Our normal precipitation for January is 3.45", so we are currently running a rainfall deficit of 1.40". With several more chances for rain in the 7-day forecast, we will hopefully recover that deficit.





