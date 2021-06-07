'Mod Squad' star, Clarence Williams III, dies following battle with colon cancer

LOS ANGELES, California - Clarence Williams III, who played undercover cop Linc Hayes on the counterculture series "The Mod Squad" and Prince's father in "Purple Rain," has died, ABC 7 reports.

The Tony nominated actor passed away Friday at his home in Los Angeles following a battle with colon cancer, his manager Allan Mindel confirmed Sunday.

Williams' career spanned over five decades in theater, television and film.

A native of New York, he began his career on Broadway after a stint as a paratrooper and received a Tony nomination for his role in William Hanley's "Slow Dance on the Killing Ground" in 1964.

But he would go on to become well known for his role in "The Mod Squad," which he led with Peggy Lipton and Michael Cole.

Williams later appeared on Broadway opposite Maggie Smith in Tom Stoppard's "Night and Day" in 1979 before getting cast as the troubled father in "Purple Rain," which came out in 1984.

He also had roles in "Against the Wall," "Reindeer Games" and some episodes of "Tales from the Crypt."

Williams was 81 years of age.