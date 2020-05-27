Latest Weather Blog
Mobile virus testing site opens on Blount Road, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - As the number of individuals infected with novel coronavirus continues to decrease in Louisiana, officials are encouraging communities to continue testing as many people as possible so those who are infected can be treated swiftly and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus to others.
This is why a mobile virus testing site will be set up in north Baton Rouge's Greater King David Baptist Church on Thursday, May 28.
The site will offer triage and testing for both insured and uninsured individuals.
No doctor's orders or referrals are needed and there will be no out-of-pocket cost to the patient.
The mobile testing site will be held at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Greater King David church at 222 Bount Road.
Walk-ups are welcomed as preregistration is not required.
However, patients must bring their identification and if they have insurance, they must present their insurance card.
This mobile testing site was implemented by Councilwoman Chauna Banks and representatives of Greater King David Baptist Church.
