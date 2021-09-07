Mobile pharmacy opens in St. James Parish

GRAMERCY- Just over a week after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, St. James Parish is working hard to recover and over 7,000 area utility customers are awaiting power restoration.

At this time, access to important retailers, such as pharmacies may be limited.

In response to this need, a mobile pharmacy has been set up on Hwy 3125 in Gramercy.

According to a Tuesday news release, the Gramercy Winn-Dixie located at 1803 Hwy 3125 has opened a Mobile Pharmacy in the store parking lot to support neighbors in need with essential prescription refills and over-the-counter medications.

The Mobile Pharmacy will be open seven days a week and 24-hour Security will be provided at the Mobile Pharmacy location.



Also, as part of the Louisiana State of Emergency declaration issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, the community will be able to easily access emergency prescription refills.

Existing customers and community members who have lost, damaged or contaminated medications are encouraged to visit the Mobile Pharmacy or any Winn-Dixie Pharmacy for new medication orders or refills.

First time Winn-Dixie Pharmacy customers must bring the medication bottle or provide physician and/or pharmacy information