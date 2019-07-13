74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mobile pet shelter deployed in Baton Rouge

2 hours 20 seconds ago Saturday, July 13 2019 Jul 13, 2019 July 13, 2019 12:06 PM July 13, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Agriculture and Forestry says its mobile pet shelter has been deployed to Baton Rouge to render aid for Hurricane Barry.

The shelter can hold up to 50 animals and is equipped with metal cages, generator, battery power and a cleaning station. It also has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets.

The mobile pet shelter was sent to F.G. Clark Center at Southern University, which has been designated a storm shelter for Baton Rouge residents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days