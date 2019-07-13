Mobile pet shelter deployed in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Agriculture and Forestry says its mobile pet shelter has been deployed to Baton Rouge to render aid for Hurricane Barry.

The shelter can hold up to 50 animals and is equipped with metal cages, generator, battery power and a cleaning station. It also has an air ventilation system to provide proper air circulation and temperature for the pets.

The mobile pet shelter was sent to F.G. Clark Center at Southern University, which has been designated a storm shelter for Baton Rouge residents.