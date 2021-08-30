Mobile network offers customers ways to help victims of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE - After Hurricane Ida brought heavy winds to Baton Rouge and surrounding areas overnight Sunday, most residents and officials are using Monday to assess damage.

One wireless network is offering customers the option of assisting those who've been impacted by the storm.

In a Monday news release, Verizon listed the following ways to give:

-Text to Donate: Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by Hurricane Ida by texting to donate to the following:

-Text FOOD to 80100 to make a one-time $10 donation to the World Central Kitchen. They have boots on the ground already and are preparing stations in safe zones in order to provide nutritious meals in this time of need to families, volunteers and anyone affected by the hurricane.

-Text GIVE to 52000 to make a one-time $10 donation to The Salvation Army National Corporation to help in rescuing those in need - supplying food, water, shelter, and vital resources. Your ongoing support helps them continue until the healing's complete.

These avenues of giving were announced in addition to Verizon's offer of unlimited calling, texting and data to consumer and small business customers in select parishes. Click here to read more about that offer.