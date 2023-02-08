Mobile homes flipped, hundreds without power after tornado near Tangipahoa

TANGIPAHOA - Multiple mobile homes were hit by a tornado as it thrashed through part of Tangipahoa Parish late Wednesday.

Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a family was able to escape one of the homes without serious injury.

The National Weather Service also reported the tornado damaged a gas station in the area of Martin Luther King Road.

It's unclear if anyone was seriously hurt.

Watch live news coverage here

Entergy reported that more than 300 homes were without electricity after the storm.

This is a developing story.