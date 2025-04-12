77°
Mobile home total loss after Saturday fire

Saturday, April 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire off Old Baton Rouge Highway Saturday. 

The mobile home's well was fully involved when Hammond firefighters arrived. Pictures showed the home was a total loss, but firefighters said there were no injuries and the home was unoccupied. 

