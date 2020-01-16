76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mobile home fire kills girl; 2 adults, 1 boy hospitalized

7 hours 37 minutes 16 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 5:00 AM January 16, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Deadly trailer fire in Lake Charles Photo: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office

LAKE CHARLES (AP) — A trailer home fire has killed a 12-year-old girl and hospitalized her 11-year-old brother, their mother and another adult, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday.

The fire was reported about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and the girl died about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, fire marshal’s spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said.

She said the boy was reported in critical but stable condition and the children’s 39-year-old mother in critical and not stable condition. The hospital did not give a condition for the 36-year-old man who owned the trailer home but said he was sedated and intubated, she said in an interview.

The girl’s official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Rodrigue said in a news release.

The fire broke out in a bedroom. Investigators have not determined the cause. Several possibilities include electrical malfunction, Rodrigue wrote.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days