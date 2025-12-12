43°
Latest Weather Blog
Mobile home considered total loss after morning fire in Springfield
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Firefighters in Livingston Parish responded to an early morning fire in Springfield.
The fire was reported before 7 a.m. on Haynes Settlement Road near Laura Lane. No injuries were reported.
Fire officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss. The cause of the blaze hasn't been released at this time.
Trending News
The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Third suspect arrested in fatal June shooting along Choctaw Drive
-
2 Your Town: A history of Antique Village told through three of...
-
New Orleans Jazz Fest releases lineup for 2026 festival; Eagles, Stevie Nicks...
-
Gordon McKernan holds annual Christmas bicycle giveaway
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
Sports Video
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins
-
LSU amends deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.