80°
Latest Weather Blog
Mobile home blaze kills one person in Ville Platte
VILLE PLATTE - Firefighters found a dead body inside of a trailer that was engulfed in flames.
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire that claimed one life Sunday night.
Around 11:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 5500 block of St. Landry Highway in reference to a mobile home fire, where they later found the body.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...