Mobile home blaze kills one person in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE - Firefighters found a dead body inside of a trailer that was engulfed in flames.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire that claimed one life Sunday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the 5500 block of St. Landry Highway in reference to a mobile home fire, where they later found the body.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.