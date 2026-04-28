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Mobile home, 2 cars burned in early-morning fire

1 hour 18 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2026 Apr 28, 2026 April 28, 2026 1:01 PM April 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN - A Franklin mobile home and two cars near it were burned in an early-morning fire on Tuesday. 

The Franklin Fire Department said first responders got calls around 12:06 a.m. about a mobile home fire along Dixie Road. The home was evacuated, and the fire was deemed under control by 12:20. 

Fire officials said three engines, one rescue team and twelve firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries to residents or first responders were reported. 

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Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but there were no working smoke alarms inside the home. Chief Bourgeois said no foul play is suspected. 

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