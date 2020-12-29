Mobile Food Pantry hosts Tuesday, Dec. 29 food distribution event for college students

BATON ROUGE - As 2020 winds down, community outreach initiatives appear to be on the increase.

Charitable efforts across south Louisiana are ramping up in the final months of the year. For example, the Holiday Mobile Food Pantry, which is organized by the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, is hosting a Tuesday, Dec. 29 drive-thru food distribution event for college students at 2013 Central Road, in Baton Rouge.

Provided by the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis in the location's center parking lot.

Each college student will drive up to the event, present their college ID as proof of enrollment for Fall 2020 and receive one box of food per car.

The distribution event will begin around 10 a.m. or earlier and will likely end at 12 noon, unless supplies run out.

Click here for more information on the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.