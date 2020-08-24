Mobile disaster recovery center opens in Livingston Parish for flood victims

BATON ROUGE – A mobile disaster recovery center has opened in Livingston Parish to assist flood victims.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week until further notice. The center is located at the following address:

Recreation Center at Sidney Hutchinson Park

13470 Ball Park Road

Walker, LA 70785

Victims may locate other centers by visiting fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers, calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA mobile app. Disaster recovery centers are staffed by representatives from the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, National Flood Insurance Program specialists, volunteer groups and other agencies. These representatives are available to provide information about disaster assistance, flood insurance, personal and property risk reduction and low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. They can also help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance.

To register with FEMA, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the above FEMA Helpline. Help is available in most languages and the FEMA Helpline is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.

