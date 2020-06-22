MLB to choose number of games in 2020 with unanimous vote among teams

Major League Baseball announced that clubs have unanimously voted to proceed with the 2020 season under the terms of their agreement with the MLB Players Association.

Rob Manfred, commissioner, will decide how many games will be played, MLB announced Monday, June 22.

After weeks of negotiations between the MLB and players union, the two sides could not agree on terms for a 2020 season.

In preparation for spring training camp in July, the league wanted to know Monday if the players could be ready and if the union will agree on health and safety protocols.

"In order to produce a schedule with a specific number of games, we are asking that the Players Association provide to us by 5:00 p.m. (ET) tomorrow with two pieces of information," the league said in a statement Monday. "The first is whether players will be able to report to camp within seven days (by July 1). The second is whether the Players Association will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason."

The MLBPA rejected MLB's 60-game season offer.

"While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the Players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other."

The union's last offer to the league was for a 70-game season with full prorated salaries.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer took to Twitter to discuss the negotiations.

Not saying one side is right or wrong here or voicing my opinion. Simply explaining what happened. When players said “when and where” it was in reference to proposals @mlb had made that were deemed to be dead on arrival. By saying when and where, players asked Rob manfred to — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 22, 2020

Bauer said these stalled negotiations are "doing irreparable damage to our industry right now over rules that last at most 16 months."