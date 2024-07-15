MLB DRAFT: Athletics take Tommy White with 40th pick

ARLINGTON, Texas - LSU’s Tommy White was the No. 20 prospect going into the MLB Draft, but fell to the second round Sunday.

White was selected 40th overall, the first pick of the second round, by the Oakland Athletics.

White, who led LSU to a national championship in 2023, hit .355 with 75 home runs and 249 RBIs in college.

He was named a first-team All-American in 2023 and a second-team All-American in 2024.

Tiger pitchers Luke Holman and Gage Jump were also selected Sunday night.

Holman, who spent one year at LSU, was drafted with the 71st pick by the Cincinnati Reds.

Gage Jump, who also only pitched in one season at LSU, was taken with the 73rd pick by the Oakland Athletics.