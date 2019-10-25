Mixed reviews after DOTD laid out College Drive flyover plans

BATON ROUGE – Thursday night people had the chance to weigh in on the proposed college drive flyover. The Department of Transportation held an open house detailing what the new ramp could look like. The state says the project is needed to alleviate traffic and goes along with the massive I-10 widening project. However, not everyone was excited to see the designs.

“We'll actually see the ramp behind my house,” said Guy Barone who lives in Jefferson Place. The proposed flyover ramp will exit near his home. “I'm concerned about the noise, are we going to see trucks coming toward our backyard?"

Barone believes the project is moving too quickly without knowing the full affects it will have on his neighborhood. He would like to see DOTD slow the process down.

“I'd like to make sure that we're making good decisions, not just rushing out there to make something happen, to see some visible construction. We want to make sure we're making the right thing to help the traffic and safety of our residents,” said Barone.

Others, like Georgiana Johnson who lives in Sherwood, are on board with the project.

“A project of this nature is needed,” she said. “It will alleviate a lot of the traffic and headache that drivers have on the interstate system.”

DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson says the corridor near the I-10, I-12 interchange is 50 years old, and the proposed flyover is needed to make a significant change to the flow of I-10.

“It will provide immediate safety benefits in terms of separating the exiting traffic from the mainline and reducing that congestion,” said Wilson.

The flyover will connect I-10 westbound traffic to a new college drive exit with a bridge that goes over I-12. Right now, DOTD is proposing two similar designs. One puts the flyover next to an existing noise wall. The other would put the structure south of the wall creating one lane to pass between the wall and flyover.

These plans aren't set in stone. The open house allowed residents to weigh in. It wouldn't be until summer or fall of next year when construction could begin.