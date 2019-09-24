72°
Mitchell's career high lifts LSU to OT win over Alabama

1 year 6 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, February 25 2018 Feb 25, 2018 February 25, 2018 7:45 PM February 25, 2018 in Sports
By: Mike Gaither

The No. 24 LSU Lady Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in a wild over time finish 79-78 in the final regular season game.

Ayana Mitchell carried LSU's offense scoring a career-high 27 points including a game tying shot at the buzzer which tied the game at the end of regulation. 

In over-time shooting guard Chloe Jackson went off scoring six of LSU's nine points. Jackson's posted a season-high 31 points. 

The Lady Tigers led for 39:17 in a game that saw seven lead changes, while Alabama led for just 1:50.

