72°
Latest Weather Blog
Mitchell's career high lifts LSU to OT win over Alabama
The No. 24 LSU Lady Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide in a wild over time finish 79-78 in the final regular season game.
Ayana Mitchell carried LSU's offense scoring a career-high 27 points including a game tying shot at the buzzer which tied the game at the end of regulation.
In over-time shooting guard Chloe Jackson went off scoring six of LSU's nine points. Jackson's posted a season-high 31 points.
The Lady Tigers led for 39:17 in a game that saw seven lead changes, while Alabama led for just 1:50.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar