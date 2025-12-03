50°
'Mistletoe and Moss' held as part of Louisiana Lights on Tuesday night

1 hour 19 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 9:58 PM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - A special event known as "Mistletoe and Moss" was held at the Burden Museum and Gardens as part of the Louisiana Lights.

Capital area vendors set up shop inside the light show to offer people the chance to get holiday shopping done.

Louisiana Lights runs Wednesday through Sunday until Dec. 30.

